After I posted this week about Steve Martin's meta 1979 alt-trailer for his movie The Jerk, I was alerted on BlueSky by Nom DePlume to this fantastic meta alt-trailer for the 1984 movie This Is Spinal Tap, featuring Rob Reiner.

Richard on Bluesky responded: "Promoting a fake documentary with a fake documentary is pretty hilarious."

Wheels of Edam!

By the way, a teaser trailer for the upcoming Spinal Tap II: The End Continues was recently released.