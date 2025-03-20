Charming 'Food On My Dog' blog delivers exactly what it promises

Before anything else – don't worry, the dog gets to eat the food afterwards. This may be the most wholesome thing a Florida man has ever done, and it's still pretty weird. For years, pet lover Andrew Small has been quietly updating a Tumblr blog entitled Food On My Dog, which is literally just that. No commentary beyond identifying the specific food, no explanation – just picture after picture of Tiger, his bulldog mix, sitting nonplussed on his kitchen floor with a different food delicately perched on her head every time. Take a look:

Something about the intersection of the usually pristine food, the amateurish photos, and the very slightly uncomfortable look in Tiger's eyes just really gets me. Unfortunately, the blog has been dormant recently thanks to Tiger's (peaceful) death – but every time you scroll through it and have a laugh at her photos, isn't it like she continues to live on?

