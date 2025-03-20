Dire warning from Canada MP: "I urge people not to travel to the United States" (video)

Canadian lawmaker Charlie Angus issued a dire warning to his fellow citizens: "I urge people not to travel to the United States," he announced this morning, referring to the U.S. as an "unprecedented threat."

"I am here today to say to Canadians to avoid travel to the United States if at all possible," reiterated Angus, a member of Canada's parliament, describing the U.S. as a country rapidly spiraling into tyranny since Donald Trump took office.

"We have seen too many stories of citizens being pulled out of airport lines, and being fingerprinted and deported, as if they were criminals," the Canadian leader continued. "Citizens being kidnapped to illegal detention by ICE…this is not the actions of a Democratic nation."

"People whose phones are being seized and searched for any kind of incriminating evidence that they are somehow progressive or woke, that's not the actions of a democratic nation," he added. "That is the creep of totalitarianism, that is the creep of fascism, and we need to call that out."

Unfortunately, because of Trump's grotesque and thuggish behavior towards our closest allies, it's not just Canada sounding the alarm for tourists wishing to venture into the U.S. New Zealand, for example, "is currently urging its citizens traveling to the U.S. to 'exercise increased caution,'" according to Newsweek, while the U.K and Germany have issued similar warnings.

"Canada will never kiss that gangster's ring," Angus said of Trump. "We are north, we are strong, we are free, we will not bend, and we will not give an inch." (See Angus' video below.)

Canadian MP Charlie Angus Canadians to avoid traveling to the US, citing concerns over increased aggression towards Canadian travelers … a threat to Canada's sovereignty and democratic rights. CHARLIE ANGUS ISSUES TRAVEL WARNING AGAINST UNITED STATES www.youtube.com/watch?v=lt_q…



