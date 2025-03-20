Enjoy the 1981 Atari VCS Catalog

Paul Lefebvre, author of the Goto 10 newsletter, chanced across a copy of the 1981 Atari VCS Catalog and shared his thoughts on the publication, which exemplifies the golden age of game consoles.

Each game had its own fun slogan and artwork depicted for it in the same style as the cover, but there would also be a small screenshot of the game itself. The artwork never really resembled the game much, it just attempted to evoke feelings you might get while playing it.