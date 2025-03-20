Fox host floats "death penalty" for Tesla protestors — Karoline Leavitt nods in agreement (video)

Donald Trump pardoned the violent rioters who vandalized the Capitol building and fatally attacked police officers on Janurary 6, 2021 — but Fox News suggests that Tesla protestors should get the death penalty.

"I know on January 20th that the president signed into law, through an executive order, restoring the death penalty," Fox host Harris Faulkner told White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, right after labeling Tesla protestors — some who have vandalized the electric cars — as "domestic terrorists."



"Yes," Leavitt agreed. "And what I can tell you is that President Trump condemns this violence, and he is determined to restore law and order in our country. And he will ensure that the harshest penalties are pursued for those who are engaging in this vicious violence that we have seen targeted at this American company." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

This comes after Attorney General Pam Bondi also referred to Tesla protestors as "domestic terrorists" — even though nobody has been seriously injured in the protests (Tesla cars don't count!). Naturally, Bondi neglects to condemn the real domestic terrorists: those who violently stormed the Capitol and tried to overthrow the government after Trump lost the election to former President Joe Biden in 2020. Yeah, those guys, the pardoned MAGA mob who are now running free.

Fox News is now talking about people getting the death penalty for attacking Teslas — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-20T15:26:08.867Z

Previously: Donald Trump warns Tesla protestors: "You're going to go through hell" (video)

