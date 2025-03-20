French scientist deported after border agents find anti-Trump messages during device search

A French scientist traveling to a conference in Houston was refused entry to the United States when text messages disagreeing with current US policy were found on their smartphone.

US agents searched the cellphone of a visiting French scientist on their way to a space conference in Houston. They found a conversation with colleagues in which, naturally, the scientist was unhappy with the Trump Administration's current approach toward science and research. Disagreeing with the United States is now dangerous, and the scientist was sent back to France.

A diplomatic source said a space scientist was stopped at the US border on March 9, with officials combing through the contents of his work laptop and phone during a "random" security check. US agents found messages about the treatment of scientists under the new US administration that "showed hatred towards Trump and could be qualified as terrorism", the same source said. They seized his equipment and sent him back to Europe on March 10, they said. RawStory

Why are the opinions of scientists traveling to a conference on "space" a problem for the United States? This is nonsense. If the United States is blocking tourism and business visitors who may disagree with some of our laws, tourism will die, and businesses will suffer. Now, even opinions are dangerous.

Previously:

• For years, the chief of the Border Patrol was a member of the secret CBP Facebook group for racist and threatening chatter

• CBP officer refuses to allow American journalist into the country until he admits he writes 'propaganda'