Musk's allies in the Trump administration can't stop Tesla's stock slide (video)

Yet another cabinet member of the Trump Administration has used a television interview to sell Tesla. This time, Commerce Secretary Lutnick portrays a used car salesman.

The President of the United States read from a Tesla price list, selling cars from the White House. The Attorney General is threatening people who don't like Tesla. Now the Commerce secretary is on Fox News telling people to buy a stock based on vapor and claims of Elon Musk's genius.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick tells Americans to buy Tesla stocks. Lutnick has indirect ownership of Tesla stock via Cantor Fitzgerald, which he's required to divest from by 19 May. If he hasn't done so yet, this would be a clear breach of US insider trading and conflict of interest laws.



[image or embed] — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) March 20, 2025 at 5:58 AM

Robots? Self-driving taxis that are years behind the competition? Recalled trucks with body panels that fall off? All of these innovations and more can be yours for the low, low price of supporting the continuing demolition of the United States of America.

Also, the Mouth of Moron is calling for the "harshest" penalty for people who vandalize certain brands of EVs. They're clear here: "harsh" means "death."

