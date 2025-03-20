New documentary about the history of comic shops and why their survival matters now more than ever (video)

"Dreams save us," Superman once said. "Dreams lift us up and transform us. And on my soul, I swear… until my dream of a world where dignity, honor and justice becomes the reality we all share – I'll never stop fighting. Ever."

Shopping for Superman is a 50-year story of the neighborhood comic shops that are tragically dying off even though we need them more than ever. Trailer below.

From the description:



Since it began, the retail comics industry has contracted by over 75% with more shops closing every month[…] Shopping for Superman, does more than explain the history of retail comic book shops. Its underlying narrative reveals how shops directly influenced comic book publishing to cultivate some of the most daring and controversial materials ever committed to print. Through the evolution of comics, bolstered by shop owners, local communities gained access to safe spaces for individuals having a crisis of identity, a place that promoted literacy and critical thinking in areas where those things are scarce.



Previously:

• Check out the photos of San Francisco's first comic book store

• Gentleman charged with stealing $13,774 worth of rare comics from Boulder comic book store (video)