NY Times adorably still pretending Trump administration might not do the fascist thing

The New York Times dropped the most adorable bit of journalistic bothsidesism today, noting that "It remains unclear whether the administration will apply the law in this way" regarding Trump's plan to let ICE agents bust into homes without warrants.

Because, sure, the administration that's already shipping Venezuelan "gang members" to El Salvador's prison system in defiance of a court order is going to hold back on warrantless home invasions.

Trump's legal eagles have decided that a 1798 law — last used to justify throwing Japanese Americans in internment camps — means ICE can just kick down your door whenever they feel like it. But the Times, bless their hearts, is still doing its "we must maintain journalistic uncertainty" dance.

Let's get real: This is the same administration currently telling a federal judge to pound sand after he ordered their deportation planes to turn around. But sure, they'll definitely respect the Fourth Amendment's warrant requirement because…reasons? Trump's goons will be kicking down doors faster than he can say "Person, woman, man, camera, TV!"

As Vanderbilt law professor Christopher Slobogin put it way more politely than we would: "It undermines fundamental protections that are recognized in the Fourth Amendment, and in the due process clause." No shinola, prof!

But hey, Times gonna Times. Next up: "Earth is likely round, though online researchers cast doubt."