Trump's Department of Defense disappears Jackie Robinson

A story highlighting Hall of Fame baseball player and civil rights leader Jackie Robinson's military service has been deleted from the Department of Defense website, in a Stalinesque excising of black heroes.

The URL, which originally included the phrase "sports-heroes-who-served" has been changed to "deisports-heroes-who-served" and now leads to a "404 – Page Not Found" page.

The Department of Defense deemed a story about baseball hero and civil rights leader Jackie Robinson's time in the Army as "DEI" and deleted it. — Matthew Reichbach (@fbihop.press) 2025-03-18T15:26:13.223Z

This follows a February memo from the Pentagon calling for all Defense Department components to scrub any diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) content from websites and social media platforms.

Only in the paradigm of White Supremacy can the mere existence of a black person necessarily promote the values of diversity, of equity, and of inclusion — values which are somehow negative and must never be celebrated.

An article in ESPN.com:

Robinson, who served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army during World War II, broke Major League Baseball's color barrier in 1947 when he debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers. One of the most integral figures in American sports history, Robinson won the National League MVP and Rookie of the Year awards during a 10-year career that led to a first-ballot induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. … Robinson was drafted into military service in 1942 and eventually joined the 761st Tank Battalion, also known as the Black Panthers. He was court-martialed in July 1944 after he refused an order by a driver to move to the back of an Army bus he had boarded. Robinson was acquitted and coached Army athletics teams until his honorable discharge in November 1944. … "The life of Jackie Robinson represents America at its best," Leonard Coleman, the former National League president and chairman of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, told ESPN. "Removing an icon and Presidential Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal recipient from government websites represents America at its worst."

So the accomplishments of Jackie Robinson fighting White Supremacists in Europe have been scrubbed off the record by White Supremacists right here in America.

