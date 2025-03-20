Wildlife experts baffled by this mystery creature photographed in Florida

The South Florida Wildlands Association posted this photo of a strange animal they can't identify. The mystery beast was roaming public lands when it was caught on a trail camera.

"Looks a little bit wrong and a little bit right for a number of different species," the association stated.

Immediate public reaction was that it's a feral cat but the wildlife experts say that's unlikely.

"The public lands where this cam shot was taken also hosts many bobcats as well as panthers," the association posted. "Would guess life expectancy for a domestic cat living in the wild here would be very short. In years of hiking Southwest Florida, have never encountered domestic cats in the state and federal lands (nor tracks – noticeably smaller than panthers or bobcats) – but doesn't mean they aren't out there. The benefit of a trail cam that can take photos like this without the animal knowing it's there and getting spooked. Hopefully we'll get a daytime shot of the same critter soon."

Perhaps it's a wayward chupacabras?

