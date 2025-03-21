AOC trolls MAGA Congressman for refusing his own town hall — 11,000 folks come to see her instead (video)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trolled a Trump-fearing MAGA Congressman today for refusing to do a town hall in his own deeply red district.

"Rep. Evans, your constituents say hi!" she posted today from Greeley, Colorado, along with video panning across a packed crowd of more than 11,000 voters who showed up at the University of Northern Colorado to see her and Sen. Bernie Sanders instead of their own representative.

"There's a couple thousand more outside too," she added. "They have some questions about your cuts to veterans care." (See video below, posted by AOC.)

The 35-year-old Democratic Congresswoman from New York and 83-year-old Sanders from Vermont have been on fire, lighting up crowds across the country as part of the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, which the Independent senator launched this week. Tonight, the duo holds another event in Denver, where at least 20,000 people are expected to attend.

