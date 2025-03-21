Denmark latest country to issue travel warning for the U.S.

Denmark joined Germany, Britain and other countries in issuing travel "warnings" for the U.S., where incoming tourists and other visitors have been detained at length in unpleasant conditions.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has updated its travel guidance for British citizens planning to visit the country, warning of potential arrest or detention if travelers fail to comply with entry requirements. Germany has told its citizens that they are not guaranteed entry to the U.S. even if they have a visa or entry waiver. Head of secretariat LGBT+ Denmark Susanne Branner Jespersen told RADIO IIII: "We are worried that people will be stopped at the airport and denied entry, or that they will be exposed to something that is transgressive and unpleasant at the airport, says Susanne Branner Jespersen.

The emerging consensus (to which official advice only slowly aligns) appears to be something like this: Don't come to the U.S. on a visa waiver. Don't come to the U.S. unless you have a clear, booked itinerary including a departing flight. Don't come to the U.S. if you're transgender. Don't come to the U.S. if you have a public profile critical of Trump or his cronies. Don't come to the U.S. with personal affects or devices that contain anything suggesting likewise.

Just yesterday, a Canadian member of parliament put it starkly: "I urge people not to travel to the United States"