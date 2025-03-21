Fox host calls for arrest of John Cusack and Jasmine Crockett (video)

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade called for the arrest of actor John Cusack and lawmaker Jasmine Crockett, falsely claiming they wanted to "blow up Teslas."

"These guys, five to ten years of prison they should be looking at," Kilmeade said about the recent Tesla protests on Fox & Friends this morning, before attacking the two Democrats with outright lies.

"And this guy, John Cusack, who's an actor with marginal success, is actually calling on March 29th to be the day to blow up Teslas!" the obedient MAGA minion fibbed. "And Crockett too! She [and] he should be indicted!" (See video below, posted by Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher).

In reality, Crockett has explicitly encouraged peaceful protests, while Cusack has "heavily criticized Musk on the livestream," according to Mediaite, but neither the actor nor the Congresswoman have ever suggested that people should "blow up Teslas" (and why the heck would they when the Musk-run company seems to be imploding all on its own?). Only in an anti-democratic dictatorship do people get indicted for speaking their minds.

Fox's Brian Kilmeade Falsely Claims Musk Critics Cusack and Crockett Said to 'Blow Up Teslas' — Calls for Their Arrest https://t.co/nrHbP3bDLE via @mediaite pic.twitter.com/LukQ3ZGMtX — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) March 21, 2025

