With bird flu and inflation in ascendance during the winter months, egg smuggling became a thing. "Egg interceptions," as CBC puts it, "are up 116% so far this year." Officials made 3,254 seizures of eggs in January and February, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as prices increased at a 59% year-on-year basis.

The rise comes as U.S. wholesale egg prices are shattering records as an accelerating outbreak of bird flu in laying hens slashes supplies. Trump promised to lower egg prices on his first day in office but prices increased 59 per cent on a year-on-year basis in February, the first full month of his administration.

The good news is that this report appears to be a little out of date: wholesale prices started coming down fast as soon as spring was in the air. The bad news is that retailers are keeping their prices high to profit from it. Remember, folks: to even criticize price gouging in America means mainstream media will brand you a communist.

