Pirate's Booty founder loses Long Island village mayoral race by 90% margin

The founder of Pirate's Booty, the puffed corn and rice snack food, has launched a "mutiny" in the Long Island community of Sea Cliff, New York. He falsely asserted that he was the mayor, demanded an office, and "fired" the village's staff. Apart from the lingering odor of aged white cheddar, things otherwise seem to be proceeding as normal there.

"While Village staff remained calm and professional throughout the incident, Ehrlich and his associates raised their voices, used profane language, made outlandish claims, and engaged in direct harassment of Village personnel," the statement said. "Despite multiple requests to leave, they refused, creating a hostile and disruptive environment that required police intervention."

Ehrlich lost the mayoral election to Elena Villafane, who received 1064 votes to his 62 (sixty-two), winning 5% of the vote to her 95%.

Ehrlich's primary beefs with village government are remarkably pedestrian. He says that services aren't delivered in a timely manner and that not enough is being done to revitalize business on the main drag, Sea Cliff Avenue. "They really could not care less and do not want businesses to thrive," he said. "The place needs foot traffic. It needs people from the outside coming into Sea Cliff, from [other North Shore Long Island communities, such as] Roslyn, from Great Neck."

Ehrlich's claims are conspiratorial, his rhetoric imitative of Trump, and NBC News reports a religious angle to the shenanigans— but fell short of even the threshold to submit a petition to the village, let alone run it.

"He had a FedEx-type envelope that was sealed that he was waving around," allegedly with petition signatures, at the March 10 meeting, Kennedy said. "And when he was asked, 'Do you want to submit that?' and he said, 'No.'"

His wikipedia article evokes the peculiar vanity of rich guys who move to the seaside.