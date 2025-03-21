Robot dog learns to skateboard (video)

Researchers taught a robot dog to skateboard, using an approach that mirrors how humans learn complex physical skills.

The University of Michigan team's quadrupedal robot can mount a skateboard, push off to gain speed, glide smoothly, and navigate challenging terrain — from carpets to slopes to steps.

Their system, called Discrete-time Hybrid Automata Learning (DHAL), helps the robot naturally transition between different motion states without needing pre-programmed movements. Like a human skater, it smoothly switches from pushing to gliding and back again. The researchers added LED indicators that change color to show which "mode" the robot is operating in — green for pushing, red for gliding, blue for transitions.

The system achieving 100% success rates on basic surfaces and maintaining 80% success even on slopes.

