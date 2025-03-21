Severe weather? See it coming with this weather app, now $28 for life

TL;DR: Have a personal weatherman in your pocket with Weather Hi-Def Radar Storm Watch. A lifetime subscription is now available for just $27.99 (reg. $199) with code TAKE30 through March 30.

Is checking the weather part of your morning routine? Whether you spend a lot of time outdoors or you just want to know how to dress in the morning, it's a pretty important metric.

If you want to make sure you're getting accurate information, there's now a trustworthy app for that. A lifetime subscription to Weather Hi-Def Radar Storm Watch Plus is available now for just $27.99, $172 off the usual price, with code TAKE30 through March 30.

Stay ahead of every storm

Let Weather Hi-Def Radar serve as your own personal weatherman. This weather radar app not only gives you real-time animated weather radar images on an interactive satellite map — it also offers future animations, which is often only a premium feature on more expensive weather apps.

Unlike other weather apps, Weather Hi-Def Radar lets you hide the app buttons and view the weather app on full screen so you can get a good comprehensive view. Then tap and hold that map to check the current weather conditions and forecasts for any location.

You can save multiple locations on the app, so you can easily check the weather, road conditions, and barometric pressure readings for different spots. And if you grant the app location permissions, it can provide your GPS location, direction of travel, and current elevation.

Advanced map overlays can give you specific info on things like icy road conditions, tropical storms, active wildfires, earthquakes, and more. There's even a monitor for local air pollution data.

Want to be immediately notified about severe weather? There are alerts available for lightning, precipitation, tornados, thunderstorms, floods, snow, and more.

