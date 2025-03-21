Sorry spies! This hidden camera detector is now 33% off

TL;DR: This handy hidden camera detector uncovers cameras, GPS trackers, bugs, and other invasions of your privacy for just $39.99 (reg. $59).

These days, hidden cameras come as tiny as 4mm in diameter… which means they can be hidden anywhere. If you want peace of mind while you're away from home, there's one way to be sure you're not being watched.

This hidden camera, bug, GPS, and RF detector easily finds these nefarious little devices. And now you can arm yourself with one for just $39.99 (reg. $59) for a limited time.

Prevent any prying eyes with this detector

Consider this hidden camera detector your security guard, combing spaces to make sure you're not being secretly spied on. It detects not only hidden cameras but GPS trackers and bugs, too, and you may have seen it trending on social media lately.

It's super easy to use — just turn it on, scan your area, and within seconds, you'll be informed if any signals are close to you. Once you've got the all-clear, you can rest easy knowing your privacy is protected.

Bring it along on your next hotel or Airbnb stay, or check your rental car for any suspicious activity. It's also helpful at home if you ever get the sneaking suspicion someone may be watching or listening to you. Since it weighs just a third of a pound, it's easy to bring along anywhere you want to stay safe.

An upgraded chipset allows this device to have a longer battery life and better accuracy while covering a wider range.

Protect your privacy for good with this hidden camera detector, now 33% off the usual price and just $39.99 for a limited time.

