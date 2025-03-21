Trump compares Tesla protests to U.S. Capitol attacks — says burning cars are far worse (video)

Donald Trump just compared vandalized Teslas to the deadly January 6 riots — and decided that burning a handful of cars is far worse than attacking the U.S. Capitol and its police officers.

"When I looked at those showrooms burning, and those cars — not one or two, but seven, eight, ten — exploding all over the place, these are terrorists. You didn't have that on January 6, I can tell you," said the MAGA leader, who actually cannot tell you, because he was hiding for several hours in 2021 while a violent mob stormed the capitol, beat up police officers, and even called for the death of Trump's own vice president, Mike Pence.

"You didn't have anything like that on January 6, which is sort of amazing," the geriatric president continued in his bizarre retelling of that brutal day. "Nobody was killed, other than a very beautiful young woman, Ashli Babbitt. Nobody was killed."

But as for Elon Musk's company, a few cars have been damaged, and nobody has been seriously injured, which in Trump's view amounts to "terrorism." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

For anyone who suffers from the same strain of amnesia as Dictator Trump, check out the YouTube video montage below, and then decide for yourself who the domestic terrorists really are.

Doocy: Do you think it would be harder to send Tesla domestic terrorists to a jail in El Salvador?



Trump: I view these as terrorists.. when I look at those showrooms burning.. nothing like that happened on Jan 6th pic.twitter.com/hTteOHuS06 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 21, 2025

Previously: Video: A look inside the Capitol building after Trump supporters broke in

