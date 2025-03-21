Trump's attacks on the free press intensify as Musk visits the Pentagon

When asked about a New York Times report concerning Elon Musk's being given illegal defense briefings, convicted felon #47 became enraged about press freedoms.

Defense Department officials have denied that Musk received an improper briefing and was visiting the Pentagon to discuss far more innocuous things with Secretary Hegseth. Rather than repeat these talking points, Donald Trump took a question about the report as an opportunity to decry not only the reporting agency, the New York Times, but also MSNBC, CNN, and journalism in general. Anything he does not like is a lie and should be punished.

Trump then descended into a meltdown about the media.

"If you read what's out of the New York Times, it's such a dishonest newspaper. It's such garbage. It's, you know, it used to be called all the news that's fit to print. Well, it's all the news that's not fit to print. They have fake sources or they don't have sources. I think they make most of it up. "This was a made-up story by the New York Times. I call it the failing. It's a failing newspaper. It's failing. and they shouldn't do that. They really are the enemy of the people." Then he expanded his attack. "We do need honest journalism. and this, you know, we've made such big strides over the last two months, but we just need honest journalism and we don't have it. When you have a CNN, I watch, you have to watch these people every once in a while just to see where they're coming from. And it's so dishonest. MSNBC is, I think, probably worse, and they're both doing horribly in the ratings. I think they're going to be turned off. I don't think they're not doing any ratings." RawStory

I wonder if there is ketchup on the walls.