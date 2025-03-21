Watch a stunning lunar moth enjoy its first time in the sun

Watch a stunning lunar moth enjoy his first time in the sunlight. This moth looks like a real-life Pokémon character. I adore this month's fluffiness and pink, yellow, and green coloring.

Adult lunar moths live only for about 1 week. Knowing this makes seeing one even more special. During this short time, they focus on mating and laying eggs. They don't eat as adults, and rely on energy stored from their caterpillar stage.

From Youtube " Buddhi Droek was born together with 2 other Lunar Moths during the Blood Moon, a strong moon that also made the Wilhelminatower in Valkenburg collapse. Don't underestimate the powers of the moon"

