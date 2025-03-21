Watch as scam call centers crumble under an AI siege launched by clever YouTuber (video)

YouTuber Kitboga built an AI army capable of confounding entire scam call centers.

There are moments in this video where you will root for the AI as if this were your favorite sports team playing in the greatest championship game of all time. The AI does not fail to deliver. Kitboga has spent years working on AI chatbots to burn call center time. The bots are fantastic at wasting time and being frustrating, they remind me of real people. I want to read "How I Learned to Eat Soup." It sounds like a fantastic story.

There aren't a lot of great uses for AI yet, but Kitboga has one. I don't think I'll be paying OpenAI $20,000 a month, but I'd love to spin up one of these.

