Behind the scenes: how pre-packaged sandwiches and fish replicas are made

This video gives an inside look at how pre-packaged sandwiches and fish replicas are made. The pre-packaged sandwiches in this video are made on a conveyor belt in a multi-step process. At one point in the process, people place the bread atop the sandwiches by hand. What surprised me most was that there were no gloves involved, but I learned that this is not out of the ordinary for this kind of food preparation.

The second half of the video focuses on how fish replicas are made. Although the fish replicas are made from non-living materials, one real fish has to die to make the mold for the fake ones. These synthetic fish are used as decorations, restaurant, and museum displays.

Now, I'm not going to be able to think about sandwiches without thinking about fish replicas, and vice versa. I don't feel particularly hungry after watching this video. Sometimes, I regret learning how everyday things are made.

