Music videos with no music are hilarious

I've no idea who put out the first music video – someone in the comments will doubtlessly inform me – but now they seem inextricable from the music industry as a whole. Mononymic video editor Simeon may not be the only person to wonder what some iconic music videos might look like without music, but take on the concept certainly the best I've seen. Have you noticed how many immensely talented editors out there only use those talents to make memes? Take, for instance, Tyler, the Creator's mega-hit 'See You Again' or Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken'. With music, emotional epics. Without… a bunch of people squeaking around on a studio floor.

Imagine someone just walking up and saying all this shit to you. Without the music, it's weird!

The channel is full of these, and I am unfortunately guilty of watching nearly all of them while trying to write this.