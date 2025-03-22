Watch a chameleon's tongue catch a bug in slow motion – fascinating and alien-like feeding mechanism!

Watch a chameleon tongue lash out and catch a bug in slow motion. I didn't think chameleons could look even cooler than they already do, but this video reveals the fascinating way a chameleon tongue operates. Seeing a chameleon's tongue in slow motion like this is deeply captivating.

I was surprised at the way that the chameleon's tongue stretches out until it becomes thin and translucent. Their long and muscular tongues are capable of extending up to twice the length of their bodies! I also didn't realize that these guys have a small, sticky bulb on the end of their tongue.

Chameleon tongues are stored inside of their mouths, coiled up like springs. When the chameleon is ready for a tasty meal, it rapidly uncoils and extends its tongue at a high speed (up to 13 miles per hour). I love how completely alien-like chameleon's tongues are. It's almost like an extra limb.



