A real-life Mario Kart course made with Lego cars

In this video by Joseph's Machines, Joseph builds a real-life Mario Kart course on his kitchen table. Instead of just going around a plastic track, the toy LEGO cars must ride through Joseph's hand made obstacles. I had to watch this video twice because it's so fantastic.

The cars have to navigate through a course of moving bridges, moving plastic turtles, trap doors, and more. This course is way cooler than any store-bought toy car course I've seen. This looks like so much fun to race toy cars with friends.

From YouTube: "Just got my hands on the brand-new LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart sets and built my very own real-life kart-racing machine. Let's-a-go!"

See also: Taking the 6th edition of post-apocalyptic vehicle combat game Car Wars for a test drive