Bernie Sanders and AOC rally tens of thousands in Denver for progressive agenda (video)

AOC joined Bernie on his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour and drew a record-breaking crowd together.

An estimated 34,000 people gathered in Denver's Civic Center Park to hear US Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) advocate progressive policies and reject the abuses of the Trump Administration.

The crowd also cheered for union leaders representing construction, grocery, and education workers, as attendees voiced frustration over economic inequality.

"Republicans, Democrats — all Americans are feeling this," said Chris Martinez, who attended the rally.

Attendees from the earlier rally in Greeley also expressed dissatisfaction with both major political parties.

Ocasio-Cortez also emphasized that their fight is not just against Republicans, urging Democrats to push harder for progressive policies.