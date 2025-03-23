Debunking AI-generated culinary myths on social media (video)

This fantastic YouTube video tries some of the most ridiculous AI-generated recipes.

I recently made sugar cookies with ChattyG's help. I wanted crisp on the outside yet chewy in-the-middle treats reminiscent of Disneyland sugar cookies. There were two alternating versions of the recipe, one with creme cheese and the other with brown sugar. Having made many cookies in my life, I knew both recipes were close enough to "cookie" that I wouldn't end up too far wrong. the cookies are ok. I will eat once after I post this.

The weird things AI seems to do in these mass-produced recipes seem more like an artifact of their using a bad model and being far more concerned with volume than anything approximating an actual recipe. I've used AI to help in the kitchen plenty.

