Rep. Crockett drags AG Bondi, questions her intellect

Attorney General and notional head of Tesla security Pam Bondi took some inaccurate shots at Congressperson Jasmine Crockett. Crockett offered a no-nonsense response.

Congressperson Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) was told to "tread carefully" by Attorney General Bondi, who singled her out for participating in a peaceful Tesla Takedown rally. Bondi, of course, mischaracterized a non-violent protest as domestic terrorism. Crockett responded:

"Yeah, so I'm actually going to say that I participated in a Tesla Takedown –– that is the name of the website," she told the host. "And it was all about this large protest that they're calling for and this is a nonviolent protest that they're calling for. And, in fact, when I was on there, which is why the attorney general had to say that I wasn't calling for violence, and it's ridiculous that I even have to say something like that." She later added, "I'm excited to see that Elon Musk, that his money as it relates to Tesla, well, Tesla is tanking right now and I'm okay with that." "So just in case the slow people listening decide to pick this up later, I just want to say that I have never promoted violence whatsoever, she continued. "Yet I've also never made excuses for those violent acts, such as the ones on January 6th. So Pam Bondi, if you have an issue with terrorism, maybe you should talk to your boss about locking back up those guys that he let out that participated in January 6th." Raw Story

The AG also shared a wild interpretation that random acts of vandalism against Tesla infrastructure could be considered "weapons of mass destruction." Here, Bondi clearly is taking us down a road where devices that have been cleared to be on our public streets and in our neighborhoods may be hazardous and shouldn't be there at all — but she isn't smart enough to realize that is what she is saying. Also, "Molotov cocktails" don't mean an organized terrorist action.

"We have a dedicated task force," Bondi revealed. "These are not isolated incidents, as you know, and these aren't vandals. These are Molotov cocktails." "You know, that could be a weapon of mass destruction that they're throwing in Tesla dealerships, that they're lighting these Tesla charging stations on fire, that are in residential neighborhoods," she noted. Bondi pledged not to go easy on people who vandalize Teslas. Crooks and Liars

Previously:

