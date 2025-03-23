Watch: zooming through the microscopic world of a drop of water

What's it like to zoom into a drop of water? Watching this video makes me feel like I'm riding on a tiny submarine. Things get interesting when the video zooms in past all of the tiny water bubbles, and we get to see things at a microscopic level.

The clarity throughout the entire video makes it hypnotizing to watch. The hidden world inside of this water looks like an entire galaxy. The video takes us all the way into a water crystal.

Speaking of water, here are some tips on how to conserve it:

-Fix leaks around your house. Even a small leak can waste gallons of water every day!

-Limit shower time to 5 minutes or less. Consider using a low-flow showerhead to reduce water usage while still maintaining good water pressure.

-Landscaping with native plants that require less water can reduce the amount of water needed for your yard.



