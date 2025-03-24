AMC introduces foreign language films dubbed using A.I.

If you dislike artificial in any shape or form, this story should make your rump crawl: According to Variety, AMC Theatres is tinkering with using AI to make it look like English is pouring out of actors' mouths in foreign language films. The software from tech company Flawless AI, reshapes the mouth shapes of individuals on video and matches it with audio. This gives the appearance that the film was shot in a target language, say English, in this case, as opposed to the one that the movie was originally filmed in.

AMC's first go at using the tech is with a Swedish film called 'Watch the Skies:'

Is this better than subtitles or a poorly dubbed movie? Or is this just another woozy step down the path to no longer being able to tell the truth from a constructed reality apart?

Previously:

• AMC threatens to sue fansite over Walking Dead spoilers

• Turn your home into AMC and Dave & Buster's with this all-in-one console