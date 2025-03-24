Bigfoot spotted in National Weather Service storm damage photo

Last week, the National Weather Service released photos from a survey of weather damage following a storm in Fayette County, Pennsylvania. Look carefully in the background and you'll see Bigfoot in the brush.

The mysterious creature has been spotted previously in the Allegheny Mountains so it's not entirely unexpected that it would have come down from the hills following the storm. What's more surprising is that the fellow in the foreground didn't notice what was lurking behind him.

According to Fox Weather though, "It's rather common for residents to create figures out of iron or other similar materials, either for decoration or to spark curiosity from passersby." Maybe so, but it seems much more likely that the remarkable figure seen here is the unknown and elusive hominid that's captured our imagination for centuries.

Previously:

• See Bigfoot's 'buttocks imprint' in Blue Ridge, Georgia

• Jane Goodall on Bigfoot: 'I'm not going to say it doesn't exist'

• Mapping out the famous Patterson–Gimlin film of bigfoot