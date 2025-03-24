Bloodborne is ten years old, and fans aren't letting Sony forget it

Bloodborne, the 2015 PS4 exclusive by Elden Ring developers From Software, is one of the best video games ever made. There's simply no way of getting around that. Its dark, moody world, its razor's-edge gameplay, its unsettling cosmic horror – other games have tried to capture each of these aspects with mixed success, but Bloodborne remains a thoroughly unique beast. Today marks ten years since its release, and for many, the last hope that something might actually be done with the IP.

Unlike many of its other critically acclaimed, bestselling gaming franchises, Sony hasn't touched Bloodborne since the release of the first game's only major expansion, also in 2015. Given its penchant for remasters and remakes of games that really don't need them, the rationale behind Sony's apparently purposeful decision to ignore Bloodborne has stymied fans for literally a decade now. Even just a PS5 update would be excellent. Please, Sony, I only want to play it at 60 FPS.

That's not to say this announcement is passing with no fanfare, though. Bloodborne wiki creator Meph is hosting a 'Return to Yharnam' revival event, where players are encouraged to revisit the game, offer help with difficult bosses, and probably end up killing each other for the next two weeks.

RETURN TO YHARNAM 2025 March 24th to April 7th



Happy to say it's that time again. Create new character & play through the game. Engage in as much co-op along the way as possible. Leave a message that says "you're in the know, right?" by as many lamps as possible. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/BWL9SG4g5k — Meph (@Mephistophea) March 10, 2025

If you're a fan of Bloodborne, it's worth returning to enjoy it with others. If you've never played Bloodborne – first off, what are you doing?! – this is the best opportunity to get into the game there'll be in a long while. Who knows, maybe seeing the player count spike will actually get Sony to do something? At least we'll always have Bloodborne Kart.

And if they announce an anniversary remaster before this article gets published, I'll really look like a dumbass.