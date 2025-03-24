Building an adorable, fully functional "Playstacean"

Sometimes art imitates life in the most beautiful ways. When artist Anh Dang first drew a cute little one-off piece of a crab-shaped Playstation console – or maybe a crab shaped like a PlayStation console – she likely expected it to stop there. Not so. Once again proving just how scarily dedicated game hobbyists are, a Bluesky user has brought the Playstacean to life as a fully playable console, complete with extremely uncomfortable-looking clawtrollers.

Sure, it may not be the most practical way to get through Crash Bandicoot or Metal Gear Solid, but in my humble opinion its sheer cuteness more than makes up for that. GingerOfOz' thread goes into a bit more detail about the technical aspects of the Playstacean, including the fact that it apparently all runs off original PSX hardware, and is well worth the read. Carcinization will come for us all one day, even the game consoles.

