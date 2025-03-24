Commander-in-Chief? Trump admits he is clueless about war plan leaks (video)

In an astounding confession, Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump admitted he was completely out of the loop, knowing nothing of the war plan leaks that occurred under his watch earlier this month.

"I don't know anything about it," the clueless president said at a news conference when asked for a response to today's story in The Atlantic. The magazine's editor, Jeffrey Goldberg, reported on the astonishing security breach, in which National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth accidentally included him in confidential Signal texts discussing secret plans to bomb Houthi rebels.

"I know nothing about it," Trump repeated, after taking a few moments to bash the Atlantic, warning, as mad kings do when humiliated, that he thought the publication would soon go out of business. "You're saying that they had, what?…What were they talking about?"

And when the reporter filled him in (someone had to do it), Trump needed clarification on who the Houthis were. "The Houthis? You mean the attacker Houthis?" He then shrugged. "Well, it couldn't have been very effective, because the attack was very effective. I can tell you that."

"I don't know anything about it. You're telling me about it for the first time," he reiterated, before shrugging it off and moving on to the next question. It's interesting how nobody in Trump's own inner circle — including Waltz, Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and 13 others — thought to tell him they had accidentally leaked the plans. In other words, the commander has no command over his own military underlings. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Trump on report that cabinet officials were discussing sensitive materials on Signal: I don't know anything about it.. You're telling me about it for the first time pic.twitter.com/13LoxXhh9K — Acyn (@Acyn) March 24, 2025

