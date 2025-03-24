"Control" follow-up sees you taking on sentient sticky notes with friends

2019's Control (read our review here) was an excellent singleplayer experience from Remedy, a studio specializing in excellent singleplayer experiences. Their trademark (and weakness, to some detractors) is the way they put storytelling first, weaving together gameplay, live-action footage, and in the sublime Alan Wake 2's case, an extended rock opera to immerse the player into the world they've created.

With such a strong pedigree in singleplayer storytelling, then, it is a little weird that their next project is a multiplayer shooter. FBC: Firebreak, which was recently revealed in full, is a squad-based shooter set in the world (more specifically, the office building of) Control. Rather than its superpowered director, you and your friends will be filling the combat boots of normal agents of the Federal Bureau of Control (think X-Files meets the SCP Foundation) and tasked with taking down the greatest threat the agency has faced so far: a plague of sentient, self-replicating sticky notes. Easter egg in one game, main villains in the next – these things are moving up in the world.

Yes, it looks a lot like an asset flip of Control. Yes, it has that Elden Ring: Nightreign smell of publisher obligation to it. Yes, it doesn't make a lot of sense that a developer renowned for worldbuilding and character work is pivoting to a Left 4 Dead-style squad shooter – but I'm a firm believer in Remedy by now, and I'm sure Alan Wake 3 isn't going to pay for itself. Hopefully, Firebreak will deliver the same quirky-yet-gloomy setting and meticulous attention to detail that made the first Control so great… and if not, at least it'll be fun for a few rounds with friends.

