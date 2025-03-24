Does the adorable American woodcock "peent" or "meep"?

I fell in love with the American woodcock—what CornellLab's All About Birds website describes as a "plump little shorebird"—at the beginning of the year, after seeing this video of the charming bird strutting its stuff, which was taken by Keith Ramos at Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge and posted by the US Department of the Interior.

If, like me, you can't get enough of that unflappable American woodcock swagger, I may have just found your new favorite social media account, "Nickelmeep." Nickelmeep features nothing but videos and images of the American woodcock, all day, every day, with a strong focus on the cute little nasally sound the silly lil' fluffer makes. While most experts call the squeaky sound a "peent," Nickelmeep insists that it is, instead, a "meep." Honestly, both names work for me, as they both capture the utterly adorable ridiculousness of the sound.

Nickelmeep sometimes features videos of the American woodcock's fancy dance swagger, like this one of a fine fellow dancing to Juvenile's "Slow Motion," but the bulk of the site is devoted to the woodcock's meep, and specifically to this video of the cutest woodcock "meeping" right on cue to the song "Shine" by Collective Soul. In fact, Nickelmeep is so committed to the bit that they've posted some version of the video for 261 days in a row (and counting). Now, that's the kind of dedication I admire! Keep it up—I mean, meep it up!

Check out Nickelmeep's Instagram here. You can also learn more about American woodcocks and hear and see more of their funny sounds and moves here and here.

