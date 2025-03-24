Fox News' Brian Kilmeade just shrugged at the Constitution and said due process is optional now (video)



"It's not practical to think we can do due process for 8 million people," says a born US citizen who reads the news for a living.

As if discussing returning a product to Costco, Fox host Brian Kilmeade determined due process of the law to be cumbersome and thus not applicable to people currently facing deportation. His co-host, Lawrence Jones, doesn't think the Constitution applies to non-citizens. "No State shall… deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws," says the Fourteenth Amendment. "Person" is not "citizen."

LAWRENCE JONES (CO-HOST): The president is saying under the act that you don't have to show, you don't have to do this due process. So you have a constitutional right that is actually, they are afforded to illegals in this country. We should revisit that. But then you have a competing act that is saying, hey, if someone is a part of a foreign terrorist organization that you don't have to give them due process and they can be deported. … BRIAN KILMEADE (CO-HOST): I think that's a great point with your law enforcement background especially. But I also think it's not practical to think that we can do due process on 8 million people.

JONES: No.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY (CO-HOST): That's right.

KILMEADE: There's 22 million people here at minimum, illegal already, just in the last three administrations. And there are some people that got through with Trump's administration. If we are going to give ever these guys a day in court and a lawyer, we can't do it, they don't deserve it. Our system doesn't need to be double burdened. Media Matters

