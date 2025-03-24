Gen X: from Grunge to Gated Communities—is this how we go out?



Gen Xers trading in their angst for active adult living: rock on!

The forgotten generation is not so forgotten when it comes to marketing. Of all the things Gen X could have been known for, the pickleball demographic really hurts. I guess I had hoped we'd not want to rot out our waning years in craptastic communities like The Villages, but it appears that is where we are headed.

"We're seeing a convergence of Gen X reaching their peak earning years, with sophisticated tastes shaped by decades of travel and lifestyle experiences," PulteGroup President and CEO Ryan Marshall said in the announcement. "The extension of the ageless Del Webb brand means we can now offer a product to those who crave a vibrant, active lifestyle, regardless of age." Pulte cited market research that found several factors are driving the overlap in interests between Del Webb's traditional Boomer buyers and today's Gen X consumers, who are between the ages of 45 and 60. Pulte's research showed that 40% of potential Del Webb buyers desired the brand's renowned active lifestyle but without the limitation of having to be 55 or older. These buyers cited multiple reasons, such as having older children living with them, needing to help care for grandchildren, being younger than a traditional active adult buyer, and simply wanting to live around people of varying ages. Orlando Sentinel

Retirement communities for Gen Xers offering pickleball, wine clubs, and spa services feel off-brand, but these rendition centers are springing up in Florida and California. As I age, I find that many things we were sold on as fun as kids are costing me my hearing.

