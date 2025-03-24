Learn to sneeze more quietly with these science-backed techniques

"A thunderous sneeze is a learned behavior," says Mas Takashima, chair of the otolaryngology department at Houston Methodist. He told The Washington Post that "you hardly ever hear anybody sneezing boisterously in Japan. It's frowned upon to create such a loud noise, to bother the public."

There's a wrong way and a right way to control a sneeze, according to experts reviewed in the Post article.

Don't hold in a sneeze: "In rare cases, the pressure of a stifled sneeze has led to hearing loss or a hole in throat."

Do exhale before you sneeze, relax your vocal cords, and keep your mouth closed.

