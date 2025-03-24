Master languages in your spare time with Babbel — now at a special StackSocial price

TL;DR: This lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning lets you master 14 different languages at your own pace, and now it's on sale exclusively through StackSocial for just $124.99 with code LEARN through March 31.

Is learning a new language on your bucket list? How about learning 14? While your goals may not be that specific, mastering multiple languages can be a reality thanks to this lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning.

If you act fast and take advantage of StackSocial's exclusive code, LEARN, you can secure your subscription to all languages for just $124.99 through March 31.

Learn languages for life

When you learn a new language, your brain forms new neural connections while your existing ones are strengthened. If that sounds like something your brain could use these days, let Babbel show you the way with its mini lessons that fit into even the busiest schedules.

You'll quickly see why Babbel is the best-selling language learning app on the market. They offer 10-15 minute sessions that are easy to tackle while waiting in line, taking a break at work, or making your morning commute.

This method of mastering a language may seem strange compared to how you're used to learning new subjects, but researchers at City University of New York discovered that novice learners picked up the equivalent of one semester of Spanish after just 15 hours of learning with Babbel.

Lessons can be done on your smartphone for extra convenience, or settle in and do it on your laptop. Your progress will sync across your devices so you can pick up where you left off. And you can choose between beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

Speaking of languages, there are 14 to choose from. Learn Italian, Norwegian, Swedish, Dutch, or Russian, to name a few.

Babbel's advanced speech recognition technology helps you work on your pronunciation skills as you go. And if you ever want more practice, take advantage of their AI conversation partner that lets you work on your skills in real time.

Grab your own lifetime subscription to all languages with Babbel Language Learning for just $124.99 (reg. $599) with StackSocial's special code LEARN through March 31.

