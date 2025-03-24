Trump's biggest loser, Alina Habba, has been appointed interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey.

Alina Habba's lawyering has helped Trump lose more than 450 million dollars, so it comes as a bit of a shock that he's giving her any additional, real responsibility. I would have thought something safe like Ambassador to a remote Bahmania key more likely, but Federal law enforcement in New Jersey will be an adventure.

"I am honored to serve my home state of New Jersey as Interim U.S. Attorney and I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility," she posted on X. "Just like I did during my time as President Trump's personal attorney, I will continue to fight for truth and justice. We will end the weaponization of justice, once and for all." ABC

