Unfairly maligned blobfish named Fish of the Year

Psychrolutes microporos, a deep-sea fish with the unflattering nickname "blobfish," has gone from being called the World's Ugliest Animal to Fish of the Year. The fish gained internet fame when a photo of a pink ball of goo with a big nose called Mr. Blobby became a meme entitled "Go Home Evolution, You're Drunk."

In its natural environment, under pressure 120 times that on the surface, the blobfish looks like a regular deep-sea fish. It's a little creepy, perhaps, but nothing like the version that emerges when quickly brought to the surface, where its gelatinous body decompresses.

New Zealand environmental group Mountain to Sea Conservation Trust named the blobfish its 2025 Fish of the Year, with the orange roughy taking second place after losing an early lead in the vote. The whale shark, big-bellied seahorse, and great white shark all got less than half the votes of the blobfish in the heated competition.

Local radio hosts made a last-minute appeal to promote the blobfish and help it rise above the competition.

"The blobfish had been sitting patiently on the ocean floor, mouth open waiting for the next mollusc to come through to eat," the pair said. "He has been bullied his whole life and we thought, 'Stuff this, it's time for the blobfish to have his moment in the sun', and what a glorious moment it is!" BBC News

