White House turns Easter Egg Roll into ad space for corporations

Unsurprisingly, the Trump Administration is openly taking corporate sponsorships.

The White House Easter Egg Roll has long been funded by the American Egg Board, which is funded by a "self-tax" on cases of eggs by their producers and authorized by Congress under the Egg Research and Consumer Information Act of 1974. So, while egg producers can claim to be paying for it, the cost is passed on to you the consumer.

But the solicitation for sponsorships marks an unprecedented offering of corporate branding opportunities on White House grounds running counter to long-established regulations prohibiting the use of public office for private gain. "This is an enterprise. This is not your grandmother's Easter Egg Roll where people lined up outside the gate and go and roll an egg and get a little gift bag and walk out," said a former official involved in planning the event, which has cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years. CNN

This is an excellent opportunity to test the waters and take corporate sponsors directly instead of just watching CEOs sign up for the President's private Florida dinner club. Below is just the public list of things a corporation gets to buy:

"Sponsors of WHEER [White House Easter Egg Roll] provide financial support, activities, and giveaways to enhance the event while gaining valuable brand visibility and national recognition," reads the document. Among the offerings for prospective sponsors: "Naming rights for key areas or elements," "Sponsor logos featured on event signage," "Custom-branded baskets, snacks/beverages, or souvenirs," "Mentions in official event communications and social media posts," "Acknowledgment in printed or digital event programs," and "Inclusion in press releases and media interviews." Sponsors can also gain access to an "invite-only brunch hosted inside the White House by FLOTUS," tickets to the event, and a private White House tour. CNN

