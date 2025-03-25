1963 Twilight Zone episode warned how fascism spreads

If you feel like you're living in an episode of The Twilight Zone right now, you would not be wrong.

Fascism comes to America in this 1963 episode of The Twilight Zone, titled "He's Alive," written by Rod Serling. It stars a young Dennis Hopper as a scummy sociopath who is coached by the ghost of Adolf Hitler on how to win over the mob.

Here's an transcript of the excerpt:

Hitler's ghost: Let us start by your learning what are the dynamics of a crowd. How do you move a mob, Mr. Vollmer? How do you excite them? How do you make them feel as one with you? Join them first, Mr. Vollmer. When you speak to them, speak to them as if you were a member of the mob. Speak to them in their language, on their level. Make their hate your hate. If they are poor, talk to them of poverty. If they are afraid, talk to them of their fears. And if they are angry, Mr. Vollmer, if they are angry, give them objects for their anger. But most of all, the thing that is most of the essence, Mr. Vollmer, is that you make this mob an extension of yourself. Say to them things like, "They call us hate mongers. They say we're prejudiced. They say we're biased. They say we hate minorities. Minorities. Understand the term, neighbors. Minorities. Should I tell you who are the minorities? Should I tell you? We! We are the minorities!" That way, Mr. Vollmer. Start it that way.

Scene cuts to Dennis Hopper in a Nazi uniform speaking passionately at a rally: They say we're biased. They say that we hate the minorities. The minorities. Understand the term, neighbors? The minorities. Shall I tell you who the minorities are? We, we, we, we are the minorities. Because patriotism is a minority. Because love of country is the minority. Because to live in a free, white America seems to be of a minority opinion.

Rod Serling: The tools of conquest do not necessarily come with bombs and explosions and fallout. There are weapons that are simply thoughts, attitudes, prejudices, to be found only in the minds of men. For the record, prejudices can kill, and suspicion can destroy. And a thoughtless, frightened search for a scapegoat has a fallout all of its own, for the children and the children yet unborn. And the pity of it is that these things cannot be confined to The Twilight Zone.

