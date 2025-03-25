Beige beast: high-powered Ayaneo Retro Mini PC looks like a tiny Macintosh

Ayaneo's Retro Mini PC AM01S has a tiny flip-up display and looks for all the world like something that came out of Cupertino 30 years ago. I honestly have no idea what I'd do with it, but by gum I want one. And the specs are fresh, too, with a Ryzen 8000HS processor that can game (really!), up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, two USB 4 ports, two 2.5 gigabit ethernet ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack for the true power users.

The AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01S retains the classic appearance of legendary retro computers while introducing the highly requested secondary screen design. It has been fully upgraded to meet the performance and multi-scenario demands of hardcore users.

Note that if you go looking for it right now you'll find the older AM01 version that doesn't have a functional flip up display, but otherwise looks identical.