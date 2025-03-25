Kayaker in Florida finds himself stuck — on the back of an alligator (video)

Usually, when a person accidentally comes within inches of an alligator, panic ensues. But a Florida kayaker — who not only saw an alligator, but whose kayak actually got stuck on one — had a different take, calmly whipping out his camera to document the unusual predicament.

"I'm literally stuck on it," he said, pointing his camera at the swampy water, where an alligator's head suddenly pops out from underneath his kayak. The alligator is still for a few moments, as if contemplating what its next move is, before trying to just swim away from the nuisance on its back. But nope, not so easy, as the kayak seems to catch onto the alligator again.

"He's taking me. His back is like, taking the boat up," the kayaker says. But, by the sound of the man's voice, it doesn't seem like he's in any imminent danger. In fact, it looks like it's the alligator who is more eager to get away. (See clip below, posted by seethroughcanoe.)

Via Outdoors

