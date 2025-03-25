Meet the hummingbird healer in a heartfelt documentary

If you need a little emotional relief from current political angst, try this delightful 2024 documentary, "Every Little Thing." Meet Terry Masear, the hummingbird whisperer who rehabilitates wounded and abandoned baby hummingbirds.

The up-close slow motion videography of the flying hummingbirds is just wonderful…as are the up-close stories of recovering 'birds Cactus, Sugar Baby, and Jimmy. Enjoy the real-world happy endings.

Previously:

• Meet UCLA's hummingbird whisperer and her 200 colorful friends

• Man builds sweet friendship with neighborhood hummingbird

• A hummingbird feeder you can wear

• Hummingbirds' superspeed dive bombs