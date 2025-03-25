Microsoft's 'Xbox-exclusive' Indiana Jones game is coming to PS5

I don't much care about the raging console wars, but it is quite lucky that Xbox seems to be making it as convenient as possible to not buy an Xbox. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, developed by Wolfenstein's MachineGames – who have a long track record of simulated Nazi-punching – was one of the console's few major exclusives, but today that changes. No longer do you have to contend with Xbox's bizarre built-in system AI to crack whips, fight fascists, and dig up treasure: The Great Circle is coming to PS5.

In a short live-action promo put out by Microsoft, Troy Baker (the voice of Indy in the game) is welcomed into the Sony fold by Nolan North, who voices Nathan Drake, PlayStation's premiere treasure hunter. The Great Circle has been out on Xbox for a few months, so we already know it's a campy, pulp-inspired action romp in much the same style as the original films that's well worth getting excited for – and, crucially, we also know it's better than Dial of Destiny. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will make the leap on April 17.

